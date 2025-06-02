Nushrratt Bharuccha Is All Things Sultry And Stylish In A Brown Sequin Dress And Wet-Hair

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in Chhorii 2, is known for her acting prowess. But she knows how to rock a sultry yet fashionable look. In an Instagram post recently, Bharuccha channeled an aura of confidence and glamour in a brown bodycon dress. She wore the dress to an award show.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wore a brown sequin dress from House of CB. Clinging to her form with perfection, this dress glistens under the soft lighting, giving her an almost liquid-metallic sheen. The square neckline and thick shoulder straps give the look a structured and sophisticated touch.

In the pictures, the slicked-back, middle-parted hair looks beautiful against the rain-soaked theme of the shoot. The drenched hair adds an element of rawness to the otherwise high-glamour aesthetic.

Her makeup artist Shefali Sharma chose to keep the look clean with bold-defined brows, a subtle smokey eye, and a nude lip that allowed her glowing skin to center stage. The dewy finish adds a subtle touch to this sultry look.

Combining modern glamour with vintage romance, the brown hue of the dress looks luxurious - a step away from the classic black and metallic silver. Plus, the cascading water and reflections as the backdrop give her look almost a noir-like ambiance.

The caption, "Hi, Nice to meet you! I'm Melody" is playful and flirty. The use of candy and chocolate emojis cleverly underscores the glossy texture of her dress and overall appearance.

From the wet hair and glowing makeup to the opulent fabric and nostalgic references, Nushrratt Bharuccha's look is charming, bold, and unapologetically stylish.