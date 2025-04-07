Advertisement

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Summer Dress Is A Tribute To Our Favourite Cassata

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked beautiful as ever in a floral printed summer dress

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Nushrratt Bharuccha's Summer Dress Is A Tribute To Our Favourite Cassata

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is serving major summer fashion goals with her latest look. The star who is known for her impeccable style has recently dropped a vibrant fashion look, leaving the fashion police impressed. Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared a series of photos looking beautiful as ever in a multicoloured dress, looking like a cassata ice cream.

Also Read: "I Am Not Averse To It": Natasa Stankovic On Falling In Love Again After Divorce With Hardik Pandya

In the pictures, we can see Nushrratt looking beautiful as ever in a green-coloured flowy dress. The dress came with pink floral prints all over it with a pop of yellow colour on it. The dress also featured a deep plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The dress had a bodycon fit till the waist, which slowly transformed into a flowy hem. Keeping up with the theme, Nushrratt accessorised her look with matching pink heels and a pair of golden earrings and rings.

For her makeup, the star went with her signature subtle glam look, with a glowing base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, mascara on the lashes, nude eyelids, and pink lips topped with gloss for the extra shine. with her hair half-tied in a pony, the star looked lovely as ever.

Also Read: Lily Allen Talks About Her Own "Red Flag" Behaviour In A Relationship

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nushrratt Bharruccha Instagram, Nushrratt Bharrucha Style
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now