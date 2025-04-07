Nushrratt Bharuccha's Summer Dress Is A Tribute To Our Favourite Cassata

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is serving major summer fashion goals with her latest look. The star who is known for her impeccable style has recently dropped a vibrant fashion look, leaving the fashion police impressed. Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared a series of photos looking beautiful as ever in a multicoloured dress, looking like a cassata ice cream.

In the pictures, we can see Nushrratt looking beautiful as ever in a green-coloured flowy dress. The dress came with pink floral prints all over it with a pop of yellow colour on it. The dress also featured a deep plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The dress had a bodycon fit till the waist, which slowly transformed into a flowy hem. Keeping up with the theme, Nushrratt accessorised her look with matching pink heels and a pair of golden earrings and rings.

For her makeup, the star went with her signature subtle glam look, with a glowing base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, mascara on the lashes, nude eyelids, and pink lips topped with gloss for the extra shine. with her hair half-tied in a pony, the star looked lovely as ever.

