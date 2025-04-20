Nushrratt Bharuccha Radiates Sunshine In An All Yellow Co-Ord Set

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a woman of many talents, and slaying every look with utmost perfection is surely one of them. The star loves to experiment with her fashion choices and likes to keep it subtle and comfortable.

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures, looking stunning as ever in an all-yellow outfit. Sharing the pictures, Nushrratt wrote, “Got a date with the sun.” In the pictures, we can see Nushrratt in a yellow Indo-Western co-ord set. Her outfit consisted of a yellow kurta set that came with a halter neck detailing and a one-sided long cape. Her yellow kurta also came with plain black borders all over it, adding more class to the look. The star further elevated her look by pairing it with matching pants.

Letting the outfit talk, Nushrratt accessorised her basic look with a pair of golden earrings. For her makeup, she went with her signature glam makeup look. With seamless base, ample amounts of blush and highlighter, brown lids, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, and soft red lips. With her hair pulled back and pinned nicely, the star left the rest of her tresses all open.