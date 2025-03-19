Nushrratt Bharuccha's Soft Smokey Eyes And Nude Lips Is An Ideal Festive Makeup Look

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is making heads turn and how in her latest beauty outing. The 39-year-old actor made sure to serve up a beauty treat, sporting an overall dewy, toned glam that set subtle makeup goals like no other.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Bejeweled Silver Eyes, Mauve Lips And Wavy Braids Serve Glam Goals

The star looked nothing but stunning in her latest makeup look on her Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a subtle dewy makeup look. The Dream Girl star sported an overall flawless complexion that she topped off with a contoured face, neatly done brows, flushed cheeks teamed with an ample amount of highlighter, and smokey brown eyelids teamed with lots of mascara for a wispy lash effect. The blush and glow on her cheeks added a monotone rouged look that she paired with a matte effect nude lip that went perfectly with the overall makeup look.

The star added the perfect hairdo by styling it in a sleek bun that looked like the perfect beauty pair altogether. Nushrratt Bharuccha added all the necessary charm to our Instagram feed with her smokey eyes and nude lips.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Black And Gold Sequin Gown Is Cutout To Win Hearts