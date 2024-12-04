A Guide To The Water Park In Dubai That Nushrratt Bharuccha Visited With Her Friends

Dubai believes in going big in everything it does. The city is home to the world's tallest structure Burj Khalifa. It has the world's deepest swimming pool for diving, which is 60.02 metres deep, and it also boasts the world's tallest running track. Recently, Nushrratt Bharuccha turned quite the explorer and visited Dubai with her friends. The actress took a stop at the Atlantis Aquaventure Park in the city and enjoyed water adventures with her friends. She posted the enchanting glimpses of her time at the park on Instagram. Dressed in a bright pink monokini, Nushrratt was seen carrying an inflatable to the water rides.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Looked Like An "Eco-Friendly Patakha" In A Beautiful Black Saree

Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

If you are also planning a trip to the Atlantis Aquaventure in Dubai, here's everything you need to know about the waterpark:

The world's largest waterpark, Aquaventure features over 50 rides, restaurants, cafes, beaches and much more. Located next to Atlantis, The Palm, the park boasts legendary rides including Medusa's Lair, Shockwave and the River Rapids. The main attractions are spread across three towers, and the park also features marine and watersports experiences, animal encounters, private beaches and children's play areas for all ages.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Looked Like A Lily In Full Bloom In Her White Floral Cutwork Gown With A Slit

The Leap of Faith is arguably Aquaventure's most popular attraction. A 27.5-meter dive, it takes you through a transparent tube encircled by sharks and rays. However, Blackout is said to be "the scarier sister" to Leap of Faith. In addition to these body rides, there are group attractions like Zoomerango and water coasters like Shark Attack, which involve riding on an inflatable ring.

Along with cliff jumps, river rides, and other activities, there are countless chances to splash around and even ride the waves. Many Aquaventure attractions need children to be taller than 1.2 meters, although there are lots of entertaining options for younger children, such as the Splashers Kids' Play Area, a labyrinth of kid-friendly tunnels, tubes, slides, and climbing frames.

The animal experiences at the park include dolphin and sea lion encounters, safe shark swimming, and hand-feeding amiable cow-nose rays. If you want to unwind and take a break, you may enjoy the quiet, private beachfront, which is 1 kilometre long and perfect for a leisurely stroll or sunbathing. While daily permits are offered to visitors, in-house guests at Atlantis, The Palm, have free entry to Aquaventure World. The waterpark is open daily from 9:45 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha On The Ramp Was Dripping In Gold In An Off-Shoulder Gown