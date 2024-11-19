Nushrratt Bharuccha Looked Like An "Eco-Friendly <i>Patakha</i>" In A Beautiful Black <i>Saree</i>

Nushrratt Bharuccha knows how to bring in the latest trends with her gorgeous appearance. From structured gowns to traditional drapes, the actress keeps winning hearts. Well, recently the diva opted for a pre-stitched satin silk saree from ace designer Manish Gharat's collection. Now, she has posted her chic photos on Instagram, wearing a black-hued saree highlighting a rich Paithani border. The drape added an essence of modern sophistication to her gaze, while the shiny border revealed her rich taste in heritage pieces. She teamed the effortlessly flowing piece with a tube blouse that has a bold yet contemporary touch with the wavy, off-shoulder neckline.

There's more to Nushrratt's “Environment-friendly Patakha” look! For accessories, Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a pair of huge dangler earrings from the brand Q is by Ashmeet, adding a glam quotient to her overall look. Her makeup rounded off her charm with defined brows and dark kohl-rimmed eyes that featured fully voluminous mascara-laden lashes, a watery undertone and a smokey eyeshadow. Coming to her rocky hairstyle, she kept her locks braided with the addition of a golden ribbon and parandi adornments.

Before that, Nushrratt Bharuccha captivated our minds in a red saree. The startling drape had an embroidered border with a touch of orange at the ends, adding a pop of colour to her outfit. The entire piece featured minute stone and gota work. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and looked gorgeous. For accessories, she opted for a stack of matching velvet bangles and a choker embedded with precious gemstones and pearls.

