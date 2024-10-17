Nushrratt Bharuccha Looked Like A Lily In Full Bloom In Her White Floral Cutwork Gown With A Slit

Nushrratt Bharuccha turns heads with her every look and all the credit for that goes to her versatile wardrobe. She received the Beauty Muse honour at the recent Elle India Beauty Awards 2024. It was her OOTN at the event that grabbed our attention. She looked stunning in a white-hued cutout gown featuring intricate golden embellishment on it. The top came with a halterneck and body-hugging belts. The structured floral-patterned bralette led to a classy thigh-slit skirt that accentuated her curves. Coming to the accessories front, Nushrratt chose a golden bracelet and matching floral stud earrings. In terms of makeup, she opted for bold red lips that added a pop of contrast to her overall avatar. She went with a bronzed base coupled with defined brows, mascara-laden wispy lashes and blushed cheeks. Finally, a back-brushed wet hairstyle highlighting her streaks rounded off Nushrratt's glam game.



Previously Nushrratt Bharuccha set the ramp on fire with her “dripping gold” look. It was when she had turned showstopper for Tanieya Khanuja at the IFDC x GICW Global Fashion Festival 2024. For the event, the actress wore a gold ensemble featuring a princess neckline corset bodice adorned with minute embroidery. It was attached to a sculpted skirt with a mesh pattern which presented intricate detailing. Nushrratt complemented her attire with gold-toned radiant makeup, including dramatic eyes with shimmery eyeshadow, tons of mascara, an ample amount of highlighter on the cheeks and nude lipstick. A neatly combed top-knot bun with pointed ends made her look absolutely breathtaking.

Before that, Nushrratt Bharuccha made a chic case in a cherry red jacket set from the clothing label Bhumika Sharma. She teamed her blossom print jacket with a pair of matching pants. An embroidered bustier with dense silver work against the black base added an extra dose of oomph to her OOTD. She let her outfit do all the talking and ditched jewellery. A nude glam glow illuminated her face perfectly. Smokey brown eyes with subtle contouring and nude lips framed her face oh-so-wonderfully. To offer the finishing touches, Nushrratt chose straightened tresses that were left open with some bounce at the crown area and looked pretty from the sides.

