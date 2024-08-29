Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chic Beach Look In A Red Swim Set Will Wash Away Your Monsoon Greys

Nushrratt Bharuccha Will Wash Away Your Monsoon Greys In A Red Swim Set

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a trendsetter. From traditional outfits to chic silhouettes, her wardrobe brims with versatile options. The actress is also a globetrotter who often drops travel-appropriate style pointers on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Nushrratt raised the temperatures in a red halter neck bikini with blue straps. She also wore a pair of white-hued, sheer overlay pants to add some layering to her look. Red and blue matching bikini bottoms peeked from underneath, which perfectly completed the look. Keeping her makeup minimal, she showcased her radiant skin and tinted lips.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's swimwear collection has our whole heart. Previously, she displayed her sartorial prowess on a trip to Positano, Italy. Nushrratt had us swooning in a cream-hued bikini teamed with a see-through halter neck shrug. The flowy fabric cascaded in length, skimming her ankles and adding pizzazz.

Before that, Nushrratt Bharuccha caught our attention with her monsoon-ready avatar. She picked out a sleeveless black swimsuit for a poolside outing, featuring a plunging neckline. Contrasting white floral prints elevated the overall aesthetics. For makeup, the actress went with a dewy base with blush on the high points of her cheeks.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's beach wardrobe is an inspiration for many.