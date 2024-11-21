A Glimpse Into Brazilian Footballer Neymar Junior's Rs 456 Crore Bugatti Penthouse In Dubai

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Junior has added to his real estate portfolio a brand new penthouse in Dubai's Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, which has cost him a whopping Rs 456 crore. It is part of the world's first Bugatti branded residential projects which finds home in Dubai. The development happening in the Business Bay area offers a set of customised features to the residents along with a French Riviera-inspired private beach, as per the developer.

Neymar Junior's penthouse is part of the Sky Mansion collection in Bugatti residences that includes facilities such as a private pool, a dedicated car lift to transport his luxury cars directly to his penthouse. But it doesn't end there; Neymar's penthouse offers him a breath taking view of Downtown Dubai. This news has come in line with the fact that Neymar Junior has recently joined the Saudi Pro League team in Al-Hilal in 2023 and will now be playing for them.

The Bugatti Residences are home to 182 residences that will have access to a French-Riviera inspired beach, fitness centre, pool that offers panoramic views, spa and a made-to-order chef's table. Amenities such as a valet, chauffeur and concierge services, members-only club, and two garage to penthouse car lifts add to its appeal.

Neymar Junior's penthouse is spread across 44,000 square feet and offers ample room to create a dream home and follow an uber-luxury lifestyle.

Equipped with high-end amenities Neymar Junior's penthouse boasts of high-end a bar area with wooden panelling and shelves, a marble bar counter, cushioned chairs. Exquisite craftsmanship is on display along with a smart home system that is an inevitable part of the bar ensemble.

His bedroom features an ivory and black-themed with the choicest wooden table at the foot of the bed and a marble bedside table. The bed itself is a luxury Lydia-style piece from the Luxury Living Group which comes with a leather-cushioned ivory headboard, plush white linen and black velvet cushions and comforter. The wide glass widows with distant white grills and ivory curtains offer sunlight and shade as per the resident's choice and the futuristic-looking black and white leather sofa offers cushioning and comfort alike.

Neymar Junior's living area boasts of marble-granite polished flooring, light-hued wood panelled that is decorated with wall-sized charcoal paintings, an abstract marble counter and high-end speaker system by Tidal Audio for Bugatti that delivers life-like sound inside his immerse living area.

Neymar Junior's Bugatti Residences penthouse in Dubai is the stuff of futuristic luxury home dreams.

