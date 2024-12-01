Dua Lipa Was Chic In A Sheer White Dress To <i>Dance The Night Away</i> In Mumbai

Hollywood sensation Dua Lipa set Mumbai on fire with her powerful performance on Saturday. For the Zomato's Feeding India concert, Dua Lipa's energetic performance left the audience in awe. For the concert, the global pop dazzled the stage in a white shimmer dress that was an ideal mix of glitz and glam. The singer opted for a white monokini featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline with spaghetti straps, backless detailing, and a fitted bodice that perfectly accentuated her curves. The star paired her monokini with a matching sheer dress that came with sequin detailing all over it. The asymmetrical hemline of the dress added more glam to her look.

To add more drama to her look, she accessorised it with a pair of white knee-length boots, a pair of diamond studs, and a diamond choker necklace. For her makeup, she went with shimmery eyes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, lots of highlighter, and soft nude lips. She kept her long, wavy tresses open in messy waves cascading over her shoulders, looking beautiful as ever.

Before starting her concert, the star wore a different outfit, still in sync with her stylish attitude. Dua opted for a white oversized shirt, which she paired with a matching wraparound skirt and a matching belt. With her hair open, the singer kept her makeup minimal with a decent amount of cheek tint, lashed-up eyes, and pink lips.

On or off the stage, Dua Lipa is a force of fashion to be reckoned with.

