Dua Lipa's Amsterdam Album Is About Fashion, Fun And Family

Dua Lipa is living her best life. The singer is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour. She wrapped up the 2-day Amsterdam leg of her concert on June 4. On Thursday, the star dropped some unseen glimpses of the destination on Instagram.

Dua Lipa in a purple mesh dress set our screens ablaze in the first slide. The sheer outfit featured a bow-like collar and puffy sleeves. Silver accessories and a bronzed glow sealed her chic lady look.

The second slide saw Dua Lipa putting up a fabulous performance on the stage. She painted the town red in a lacey jumpsuit that came in a bold crimson shade. Sequins and intricate embroidery looked stylish. A sleek black belt strapped around her waist completed Dua's final avatar. Oh, and those dangly golden earrings were to die for.

Dua Lipa caught up with some family time between her hectic schedule as she enjoyed a day out with her cousin Lyra Duraku. This time, the Levitating singer dished out boardroom aesthetics in a collared white shirt that she teamed with a pair of jet-black leather pants. An oversized beige trench coat and a black tie offered the right amount of edge. The sisters hugged each other affectionately with beaming smiles on their faces.

Who knew Dua Lipa was a Kinder Joy fan? The next image showcased three packets of the sweet treat kept on a plate. Next up was a happy family portrait featuring Dua Lipa and her cousins - Lyra, Deja and Gemb Duraku. Dua looked like a million bucks in a silver corset bodysuit that came with netted straps and sparkly details.

On another page, Dua Lipa wowed fans in a white embroidered dress, adorned with exquisite lace and floral work. Dining out with friends and family, taking the concert crowd into a frenzy, and simply being herself - Dua indeed lived her best life in Amsterdam.

“AMSTERDAM IT ALWAYS FEELS LIKE HOME HERE,” read her caption.

Dua Lipa will be performing next in Milan, Italy, on June 7.