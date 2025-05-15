Dua Lipa's Madrid Look Is All About That Bronzed Glow

Dua Lipa made sure to make heads turn each during each moment of her Madrid holiday. The English and Albanian singer gave it all she had as she dolled up to slay the Spanish landscapes including the restaurants and art museums alike. The Levitating hit maker picked a pristine white tie-up style jacket and matching trousers to spend an eventful day in Madrid, Spain. But what caught our eyes was her bronzed and beautiful avatar that was worth a million bucks.

Also Read: In Blushed Cheeks And Nude Lips, Dua Lipa Spends A Sun-Kissed Easter In Albania

Dua Lipa looked holiday ready and like a dream as she took on a sunny day in Madrid. The 29-year-old popstar looked like a total dream as she served up a sun-kissed bronzed glam that featured a radiant base achieved using a skin tint mixed with bronzing drops. She topped it with statement feathered brows and a generous wash bronzer laden all over her face to warm it up. It looked stunning while being teamed with a natural rose blush on the apples of her cheeks and nose bridge that gave her that pretty 'been out in the sun' look.

Dua added a wash of bronzer on her eyelids and completed eye glam with a generous coat of mascara on her lashes for a wispy lash look. Last but not least, she wrapped up her glam avatar with a ombre matte nude lip with a touch of pink in the centre of her mouth.

If Dua's glam game was on poiny, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The popstar styled her tresses into a sleek centre-parted open look that became the perfect crowning glory for her OOTD to explore a day in Madrid.

Dua Lipa's blushed and bronzed vacay makeup is everything that glam dreams are mad of.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Stays In Vogue With Her Sportstyle Look Featuring Puma Speedcat Kicks