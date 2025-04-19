Bookmark Dua Lipa's Blushed Spring Glam For A Perfect Petal-Core Makeup

Albanian and English singer and song writer, Dua Lipa looks like a total star dolled up to slay the day in her petal-like and perfect glam avatar. The Levitating hit maker looks like a million bucks in her latest beauty outing that saw her capturing her pretty face on camera in a car selfie. In all honesty, it was the blushed and beautiful glam of our dreams.

Dua Lipa looked too good to be true in a less-is-more glam avatar in a recent selfie she shared on her Instagram handle. The 29-year-old popstar was dolled up to kill in the effortless chic beauty look that featured her radiant skin that added a graceful look on her visage which she teamed with feathered brows that added the bushy yet bold structure to her pretty face. Next, the mascara filled fluttery lashes added the dreamiest look to her dove-like eyes. A wash of pink perfect petal hued blush swept across the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose gave Dua Lipa's face a youthful look like never before. This was layered with a beaming-from-within sort of highlighter on the highpoints of her face and the perfect flesh-toned lip colour to give Dua the perfect barely-there hue to her lips.

Dua Lipa's hair game worked in perfect symphony with glam of the day being styled into a salon styled centre-parted sleek and straight hair look left loose to meander over her shoulders like vines.

Dua Lipa's petal perfect glam is worth taking beauty notes.

