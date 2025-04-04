Dua Lipa Stays In Vogue With Her Sportstyle Look Featuring Puma Speedcat Kicks

Dua Lipa has established her place not just in the world of music, but also in the world of fashion. The English and Albanian singer and songwriter looked like a total sport style diva in her latest sartorial outing wherein she wore a classic tee, a pair of cargo pants and the super on trend, Puma Speedcat sneakers. Also Read: Dua Lipa's Blue And Red Swimset Looks Perfect For Summer View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Dua Lipa was a treat for sore eyes as she donned an everyday chic attire featuring a green hued crew neck cropped half-sleeves t-shirt that boasted of a graphic print. This she teamed with a pair of brown cargo pants with a wide leg and high waist fitting. But the star of the show were Dua's biscuit toned Puma Speedcat sneakers that are the new 'it girl' shoes in the athleisure world. To add a dash of sparkle to the look, she added a interlinked silver chain necklace that worked wonders for the ensemble. The Levitating hitmaker's tresses were styled into salon style open waves with a centre-parting that framed her face. Make up wise, she sported a beaming complexion, feathered brows, a wash of bronzer across her face and on her eyelids to add an overall wamth to her visage. Lots of mascara gave her fannet out lashes, a touch of peach blush worked just right for her, along with a caramel brown lip gloss that added a statement lip to this rather casual look. Dua Lipa maxes out on her athleisure vibes complete with her Puma Speedcat kicks. Also Read: Dua Lipa Loves A Good Old Stretch And Brick Yoga As Part Of Her Show Preparation