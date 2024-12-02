Just A Boat Ride Away, You Too Can Enjoy The Tour Of The Elephanta Caves Like Dua Lipa Did In Mumbai

Grammy-winner Dua Lipa recently wrapped up her highly anticipated concert in Mumbai, leaving fans in awe with her electrifying performance. The pop sensation delivered an unforgettable show, including an exciting mash-up of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo, sending the crowd into a frenzy. We saw snippets of the weekend through her lens with the concert BTS and her time in Mumbai, embracing Indian culture yet again. The travel enthusiast in her though could not miss the chance to explore bits and pieces of India. So off she went on a ferry and arrived at the Elephanta Caves. The Elephanta Caves are a collection of carved rock sculptures dedicated to Lord Shiva. From Mumbai's main shore, one can arrive at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in approximately 1 hour by boat. When in Mumbai, a visit to the Elephanta Caves is convenient but should also be included on your to-do list to explore history at a stone's throw distance.

If you find yourself in Mumbai at any time of the year, here are some places you must visit:

5 Must-Visit Places In Mumbai:

1. Gateway Of India

This iconic monument stands by the Arabian Sea. It is perfect for sightseeing and taking boat rides to nearby attractions like Elephanta Caves.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Was Chic In A Sheer White Dress To Dance The Night Away In Mumbai

2. Marine Drive

Known as the "Queen's Necklace," Marine Drive offers a beautiful view of the sea and skyline. It is great for a sunset walk or just chilling by the water.

3. Elephanta Caves

Located on Elephanta Island, these ancient caves feature rock-cut sculptures and temples. You can take a ferry from the Gateway of India to explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST)

This stunning train station showcases Victorian Gothic architecture. It is one of Mumbai's busiest stations and a symbol of the city's colonial history.

5. Colaba Causeway

A shopping street near the Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway is filled with markets, street food, and cafes. It is the perfect place for shopping and soaking up Mumbai's vibes.

Also Read: Like Dua Lipa, Make Malaysia's Colourful Batu Caves The Backdrop Of Your Next Trip