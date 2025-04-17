Dua Lipa's Pearly Eyes And YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss Get A Glam Nod

English and Albanian singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa doesn't only have hit songs to her credit. But she has also proven her mettle in the beauty department. The Levitating hitmaker delivered yet another winning glam stroke this time around by going for a rockstar chic meets feminine beauty look.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Aces Her Face Card In A Peach-Perfect Monotone Glam Look

Dua Lipa made jaws drop as she dolled up in a black biker girl mixed with a bucket full of rockstar vibes coded ensemble for a Saint Laurent photoshoot. The 29-year-old popstar looked like a million bucks as she dolled up in a super dainty beauty look that featured her glistening complexion topped with her feathered brows, a wash of pearly pink eyeshadow with silver shimmer particles, a generous coat of mascara wrapped up her eye look giving Dua dreamy and defined lashes. A pretty pink and radiant blush added the right amount of colour to her cheeks that worked in perfect symphony with a nude lip liner outlined lips that were filled in with the YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss that shone from miles apart.

Dua Lipa's hair game matched steps with her beauty look by being styled into a side parted gel laden slicked back look that made way for her glam game to soak in all the limelight.

Dua Lipa and her very demure, very mindful glam avatar are a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's Concert Ready Glam Is Complete With Grey Smokey Eyes, Radiant Cheeks And Rose Lips