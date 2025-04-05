Dua Lipa's Concert Ready Glam Is Complete With Grey Smokey Eyes, Radiant Cheeks And Rose Lips

Dua Lipa made sure to make jaws drop as she dolled up like there is no tomorrow for the wrap up show of the first leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. The English popstar dressed up to her nines in a signature Chanel black and gold bodysuit and mesh leggings ensemble. But what caught our eyes was her glam game of the night.

Dua Lipa looked like a million bucks as she dolled up for yet another concert to make hearts beat with not just her music but her beauty offerings as well. The Levitating hit maker's glam avatar boasted of a super glam look that shone from a distance featuring a beaming base that was achieved by a mix of foundation along with bronzing and glow drops. This she topped with feathered brows for a face framing look, a wash of silver and sparkly charcoal grey eyeshadow for a smokey eye look completed with generous coats of mascara laden wispy eyelashes. The 29-year-old singer and songwriter added the perfect strokes of radiant strawberry blush for a fruity and beaming look. Dua Lipa added the final strokes of glam to her beauty look with a rose hued lip colour with a satin texture to give her the perfect pout.

Dua Lipa's tresses matched steps with her beauty game by being styled into a wavy open hair look in a gradient waterfall look with a centre parting that acted as the perfect crowning glory to her look of the day.

Dua Lipa and her super glam concert ready glam look are a match made in beauty heaven.

