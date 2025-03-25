Dua Lipa Loves A Good Old Stretch And Brick Yoga As Part Of Her Show Preparation

English and Albanian singer and popstar, Dua Lipa who makes people sway to her tunes also dances to those of her fitness game. The Levitating hit maker made sure to get a good old stretching and yoga session in to get her body in agile mode for the upcoming shows of her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour.

Dua Lipa was seen getting some floor stretches and exercises done before she hit the stadiums to take the audiences by storm. The 29-year-old songwriter and actress posed while doing floor exercises, brick yoga, doing advanced stretches against the wall, going for a sauna with her girls, and posing peacefully while being perched on a yoga mat wearing a white stretchable workout look and a pair of silver Puma ballerinas.

If you are inspired by Dua Lipa's pre-show workout routine, here is all you need to know about brick yoga and stretching.

What Is Stretching?

Stretching is a form of physical exercise wherein specific muscles and tendons are stretched to improve flexibility and a range of motion. The goal of stretching is to improve muscle elasticity and increase a range of motion.

All About Brick Yoga

Brick yoga refers to using a yoga block as a prop to enhance your yoga practice, provide support, stability and helping one reach deeper stretches or achieve proper alignment while doing various yoga poses.

Dua Lipa's stretching and yoga routine was the tailor-made pre-show workout.

