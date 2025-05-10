Advertisement

Dua Lipa's Face Card Is On Point In A Pretty Pink Weekend Glam

Dua Lipa adds all the glam to her Saturday in a blushed and beautiful avatar

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Dua Lipa's Face Card Is On Point In A Pretty Pink Weekend Glam
Dua Lipa serves up a beauty treat in a pink and perfect glam avatar

English and Albanian singer, Dua Lipa has done it yet again. Yes, the Levitating hitmaker has made jaws drop this time too by dishing out a pink and perfect glam look to kickstart her Saturday right. Post her super glam beauty outing at the Met Gala 2025 courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty; she has delivered yet another winning beauty moment to our feeds. Only this time its is minimal and magical at the same time.

Also Read: In Blushed Cheeks And Nude Lips, Dua Lipa Spends A Sun-Kissed Easter In Albania

Dua Lipa looks like a total stunner in her Saturday ready glam featuring her fresh and dewy complexion, feathered brows, a wash of bronzer to add colour to her lids teamed with a black winged eyeliner and mascara to complete her eye glam.

On her pretty face, Dua added the most perfect pink blush and a bit of contour to the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose that gave her a youthful and chiseled look. The 29-year-old singer wrapped up her look with a petal pink lip oil that added the right amount of colour to her pout.

Dua Lipa's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day by being styled into a no fuss centre-parted sleek and straight hair look left loose on her shoulders. This became the look's ultimate crowning glory.

Dua Lipa's blushed and breezy glam gets a green flag from the beauty Gods.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's Pearly Eyes And YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss Get A Glam Nod

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa  age, Dua Lipa Beauty, Dua Lipa Barbie, Dua Lipa  real Name, Dua Lipa Instagram
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com