Dua Lipa's Face Card Is On Point In A Pretty Pink Weekend Glam

English and Albanian singer, Dua Lipa has done it yet again. Yes, the Levitating hitmaker has made jaws drop this time too by dishing out a pink and perfect glam look to kickstart her Saturday right. Post her super glam beauty outing at the Met Gala 2025 courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty; she has delivered yet another winning beauty moment to our feeds. Only this time its is minimal and magical at the same time.

Also Read: In Blushed Cheeks And Nude Lips, Dua Lipa Spends A Sun-Kissed Easter In Albania

Dua Lipa looks like a total stunner in her Saturday ready glam featuring her fresh and dewy complexion, feathered brows, a wash of bronzer to add colour to her lids teamed with a black winged eyeliner and mascara to complete her eye glam.

On her pretty face, Dua added the most perfect pink blush and a bit of contour to the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose that gave her a youthful and chiseled look. The 29-year-old singer wrapped up her look with a petal pink lip oil that added the right amount of colour to her pout.

Dua Lipa's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day by being styled into a no fuss centre-parted sleek and straight hair look left loose on her shoulders. This became the look's ultimate crowning glory.

Dua Lipa's blushed and breezy glam gets a green flag from the beauty Gods.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's Pearly Eyes And YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss Get A Glam Nod