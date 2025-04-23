In Blushed Cheeks And Nude Lips, Dua Lipa Spends A Sun-Kissed Easter In Albania

Dua Lipa looked like a total stunner in her latest photo drop on Instagram. The Albanian and English singer proved that she is not just a winner when it comes to her chartbuster songs but also in the beauty department. The Levitating hitmaker made us swoon when she served up her latest sun-kissed rouged and nude glam while celebrating Easter back home in Albania; wherein she was seen enjoying sun lit beach days with sun, sand, salt and beyond. Posting hand selfies with star fish in her palms, racing into the turquoise waters to take refreshing dips with her fiance, Callum Turner, and enjoying the shade of the indigenous palm trees and much more.

Dua Lipa looked like million bucks as she served up a beauty treat aceing her face game with dewy and flawless skin topped with loads of sunscreen, a wash of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. Feathered brows, wispy mascara filled lashes and glistening nude shadow made for the perfect eye look. But that wasn't all, the star of the show was Dua Lipa's flesh toned lip matte lip moment attained with a lip liner and a lip stain that gave the glam avatar the finishing touch it so needed.

If Dua Lipa's beauty game is on point, then how could her hair game stay far behind? The popstar styled her tresses into a sleek half-tied hair look that she accessorised with yellow lily clip as to add a summer ready touch to her glam avatar.

Dua Lipa and her sun-kissed minimal glam are like two peas in a beauty pod.

