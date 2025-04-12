Dua Lipa Aces Her Face Card In A Peach-Perfect Monotone Glam Look

English and Albanian singer and song writer, Dua Lipa has made her fans and followers sway to her tunes yet again. Only this time around, it isn't for her chartbuster songs. Rather it involves her rather gorgeous beauty game that has her followers going bonkers over her glam game that helped her ace her face card like never before.

Dua Lipa's glam of the day that she dropped on her Instagram to announce the South American leg of her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, had our jaws being dropped to the floor. The Levitating hit maker looked like a million bucks in a monotone peach makeup look featuring a beaming and flawless complexion paired with a messy and bushy brows look, a wash of peach shimmery shadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a dramatic lashes look, a generous amount of blush added onto the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her a youthful look complete with faux freckles. A silver highlighter added the perfect radiant glow to the highpoints of her face. Last but not least, her peachy lip gloss lent the right finishing touch that made for a plump lip look.

Dua Lipa's hair game matched steps with her beauty avatar by being styled into a sleek centre-parted open hair look that acted the perfect crowning glory.

Dua Lipa and her pretty-perfect peachy glam are a match made in beauty heaven.

