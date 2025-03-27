Dua Lipa's Blue And Red Swimset Looks Perfect For Summer

When not busy treating her fans with her impeecable perfomances, Dua Lipa loves to spend some quality time.

Whether at the beaches or at serene locations, her stunning fashion always match the aesthetic.

In her latest post, the singer was seen posing in an itsy-bitsy bikini. She opted for a string bikini that featured an aqua blue and red contrasting print. The string pattern perfectly complemented the plunging neckline. She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms to serve just the perfect vacay style inspiration.

She paired the look with stunning black shades. Minimal acessories was a perfect choice to complete her look. She kept her makeup super minimal with a bare fare paired with flushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. Her stunning glam was perfect to make a case for beach beauty and we are taking notes.

