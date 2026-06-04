Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Step Out Together After Months Apart

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been spotted together again, making their first public appearance as a family in six months. The couple, who revealed they have been living separately since 2016 while remaining legally married, stepped out for dinner in Malibu with several family members.

The outing took place at Nobu and included their son Jaden, Will's mother Caroline and Trey Smith, his son from his previous marriage with Sheree Zampino.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith arrived in very different styles. Jada chose an all-black outfit, which included a long black coat and Louis Vuitton pants.

Will, on the other hand, kept things casual in a white t-shirt and grey joggers. Although the pair arrived separately, they were later seen leaving together in the same black Land Rover.

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Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who got married in 1997, have been living separately for several years. According to People reports from 2025, despite staying in different homes, they have not ended their relationship completely and continue to remain connected.

The family dinner took place six months after Jada and Will were last seen together in public. Their previous appearance was at Paris Fashion Week in January, where they attended an event to support their son Jaden as he unveiled his first collection as the Men's Creative Director for Christian Louboutin.

Before this, Will and Jada were photographed having dinner together at Nobu in September 2025. That outing came more than a year after they appeared together at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in May 2024.