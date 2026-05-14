Will Smith To Investigate Murder Inside World’s Most Secure Prison In David Gordon Green's Supermax

Will Smith is preparing for another major movie role, this time in a prison-based action-thriller titled Supermax. The actor will lead the upcoming film as an FBI agent investigating a murder inside one of the world's most heavily guarded prisons. Smith will play one of the lead investigators. The female leads for the project have not been announced yet.

The film has already attracted major attention in Hollywood after Amazon MGM Studios reportedly secured the rights for a whopping $70 million. According to reports, the company is planning to release the film directly on streaming instead of giving it a traditional cinema release. Directed by David Gordon Green, known for projects, including The Exorcist: Believer and the recent Halloween film trilogy, the project was secured by Amazon before it could be offered to multiple buyers at the Cannes market.

Will Smith's career faced a major downfall after he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony in 2022, leading to a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards. Ironically, the incident happened on the same night he won the Best Actor Oscar for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Following the controversy, some projects connected to the actor were delayed or dropped. But over time, Smith has slowly returned to the big screen. He later starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024 and has now signed Supermax, which has not yet received an official release date.

Will Smith was most recently seen in the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the latest chapter in the Bad Boys franchise that first began in 1995. Since then, he has also made a surprise appearance in the final episode of Bel Air, a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The Men in Black actor also hosted the National Geographic documentary series Pole to Pole with Will Smith.