Will Smith Sued For Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination By Tour Violinist

A lawsuit filed this week has put actor-rapper Will Smith in the legal spotlight. Violinist Brian King Joseph, who performed with Will Smith during his Based on a True Story 2025 tour, has accused him of serious misconduct linked to the concert run.

According to court documents reviewed by Variety, Brian has sued Will and Treyball Studios Management, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

Brian King Joseph says he was first hired by Will Smith in November 2024 to perform at a San Diego show. The musician was later invited to be part of Will's 2025 tour and to contribute to the artist's upcoming album. The lawsuit states that as they spent more time together, Will Smith made comments suggesting a personal bond, including saying, “You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else.”

The legal filing focuses heavily on an incident that allegedly occurred during the first leg of the tour in March 2025. Brian King Joseph joined the team in Las Vegas, where hotel rooms had been arranged for the band and crew members. He claims his bag, which contained his room key, went missing for several hours and was later returned by management. The suit alleges that members of management were the “only individuals with access to [his] room.”

That same night, Brian King Joseph says he returned to his hotel room and noticed signs that someone had entered without his permission. He claims items were left behind, including wipes, a bottle of HIV medication bearing another person's name, and a handwritten note that read, “Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.” Brian says he took the note as a warning that “an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts” with him.

The lawsuit states that Brian King Joseph immediately contacted hotel security and informed Smith's representatives. He also reported the situation to a non-emergency police line. Despite this, he claims that within days, a member of the management team accused him of lying about the incident. He was then told that his services were no longer needed.

Brian alleges that the termination caused severe emotional stress, including PTSD, along with financial losses. Through the lawsuit, he is seeking damages for sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. He has asked that the compensation be decided by a jury.

So far, Will Smith has not released any statement addressing the matter.