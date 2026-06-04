Akshay Kumar Sells 2 Mumbai Apartments For Rs 7.1 Crore

Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold two apartments in Mumbai for a combined Rs 7.1 crore. According to reports, both units are located in the Oberoi Sky City complex in Borivali East.

As per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the larger apartment is located on a higher floor and has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft. The property was reportedly sold for Rs 5.75 crore. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of Rs 28.75 lakh and two car parking spaces.

The documents further revealed that the second unit, situated on the same floor, has a carpet area of 252 sq ft. It was sold for Rs 1.35 crore, with the buyer paying Rs 6.75 lakh in stamp duty. The transaction also included one parking space. According to reports, both transactions were registered on June 2, 2026, and the properties were purchased by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal.

Akshay Kumar's Real Estate Deals

This is not the first time the Bollywood star has sold a property within the Oberoi Sky City project. Over the past few years, Akshay Kumar has been steadily offloading several of his real estate investments in Mumbai. According to a LinkedIn post shared by Square Yards, the actor sold an apartment in the development for Rs 4.35 crore in March last year.

Akshay had originally purchased the property in November 2017 for Rs 2.37 crore, resulting in an impressive 84 per cent appreciation over a seven-year period. The apartment measures 1,073 sq. ft. and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The Square Yards post further revealed that Akshay Kumar sold another apartment in the same residential project in January 2025 for Rs 4.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Work Front

The actor was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. Up next, he will appear in Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on June 26.