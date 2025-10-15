Zareen Khan Hits Back At Vulgar Comments On Social Media Posts: "<i>Yeh Kya Chakkar Hai</i>?"

Zareen Khan recently shared a video on Instagram, slamming the obscene comments left on her posts lately. The actress expressed her frustration over the vulgar emoticons and messages that appear in the comments section of her posts as soon as they go live, and asked in her video whether these were real people or bots.

What's Happening

In the video shared by Zareen Khan, she asked, "Hello everyone. Is this happening to you too? The moment I post something, such comments start flooding in. People post water and peach emojis; some write 'service available', 'boys come over', or even 'need a boyfriend, alone at home'."

She continued, "It doesn't matter what I share; people find a way to post disgusting remarks. Some comments are so filthy, it's shocking."

The caption of her post read, "Yeh kya chakkar hai.... Koi samjhaao please. Aur kya aap logon ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai? Let me know in the comments." (What is this about? Please, someone explain it to me.)

How Fans Came To Support

Zareen Khan's fans soon took to the comments section to reveal that they, too, have dealt with similar online abuse. They urged her to ignore the trolls.

One person wrote, "People have lost all sense of decency. They write anything just for attention."

Someone else added, "This happens to everyone. Best is to ignore and move on."

About Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010, and went on to star in films such as Housefull 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. She also featured in Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and the horror film 1921. Zareen appeared in a song in Salman Khan's 2011 film Ready and has also starred in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka.

In A Nutshell

Zareen Khan lashed out at the vulgar comments flooding her posts. Her fans rallied behind her, standing up against online abuse.