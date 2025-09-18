Zareen Khan Says She Was A "100 Kg Obese Teenager": "I Used To Punish Myself With Extreme Liquid Diets"

Zareen Khan started her career as an Indian actress and model known for Hindi cinema, making her debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010).

But now it looks like she is embracing not only being a social media creator but also an entrepreneur with the launch of her own skincare brand, Happy Hippie.

Recently, she opened up about her weight loss journey and her complicated relationship with diets.

What

In a conversation with Indian Express, Zareen Khan shared her struggles and lessons over the years.

She said she faced a lot of criticism after Veer. Without a "film family or powerful industry backing, she felt she had to be extra cautious about every step". Opportunities were limited, so she chose to wait and be mindful of what projects she took on.

Talking about her body image, Zareen said she has always been comfortable in her own skin, no matter how trolls or the industry expected her to look. "An actor should be judged by their skills, not their weight," she said.

Fitness, however, has always been an important part of her life. She recalled being an "obese teenager weighing over 100 kg, and with a family history of chronic illnesses". However, she knew she had to put health first.

Now, her favourite workouts include strength training, MMA, and tennis.

She also further admitted there was a phase when she went to extremes.

"There was a time when I punished myself with extreme diets, sometimes surviving on just liquids. I've since learned that balance is key," she said, adding that she no longer chases six-pack abs but focuses on staying healthy.

Zareen Khan Weight Loss Journey

Back in 2018, Zareen revealed that she had gone from 100 kg to 57 kg, a transformation that took years of effort and consistency. She did not believe in quick fixes but in following a disciplined lifestyle. Her approach combined a balanced diet with a structured fitness routine, focusing more on sustainable health than on temporary results.

She started off with Pilates and weight training to build stamina. She also indulged in swimming and jogging. Zareen ate every two hours to increase her metabolic rate and burn more calories. Soon after, she started doing yoga to tone her body and stretch her muscles.

She credited her weight loss to eliminating fad diets and shifting towards regular workouts, healthy eating, and active living. Zareen also stressed the importance of not starving or punishing the body, but instead building strength through training and eating mindfully. The journey wasn't about fitting into the industry's standards, but about ensuring long-term fitness and well-being.