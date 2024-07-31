Advertisement

Zareen Khan On Being Compared To Katrina Kaif: "It Was Huge But It All Backfired"

"I felt very happy that I was being compared to Katrina Kaif, but within the industry, things kept getting worse," said Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan, who began her career with the 2010 film Veer, made headlines for her resemblance with Katrina Kaif  when she was starting out. Now, in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she opened up about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif and how that became an obstacle in her career. Zareen said on the podcast, "Life after Veer was very bad for me, I got a lot of criticism. The film was a life-changing moment for me. Initially, I felt very happy that I was being compared to Katrina Kaif, but within the industry, things kept getting worse. For me, who used to be overweight, being compared to Katrina was huge, but it all backfired."

The actress added during the podcast, "I felt like a lost child in the industry, plus there was hesitation. I didn't know most people here but they started to feel I was arrogant because Salman Khan launched me."

Recalling an incident, Zareen Khan said, "There was a time I was even scared to step out of my house because people would comment on my clothes. That comparison went in a very negative way. I was given so many names, that at one point, I wanted to just sit at home. They all saw me as a failure."

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010 and she went on to star in movies like Housefull 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and the horror film 1921. She was also a part of a song in Salman Khan's 2011 film Ready. Zareen has also featured in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka.

