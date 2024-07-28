No Points For Guessing Who Captured Vicky Kaushal's "Lazy Sunday" Mood

Vicky Kaushal spent a lazy Sunday in the cosy company of wife Katrina Kaif. The Bad Newz actor shared a goofy picture of himself in which he can be seen posing with a soft toy. Sharing the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Lazy sunday and wife ke andar ka photographer jaag gaya! (The photographer self of wife has come out). The picture drew instant responses from the Internet. A user wrote, "Vicky never leaves a chance to tell everyone who she belongs to." Another user wrote, "Cutest Sunday picture." Another comment read, "This cute has the cutest photographer! And of course the cutest prop!" Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Bad Newz released in theatres on July 19. After watching the film at the special screening, Katrina Kaif wrote an appreciation note on social media. It read, "And it's hereeee! Just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry. @vickykaushal09 is u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @amy_virk official loved you @tripti dimri you are just Congratulations to @bindraa.mritpal @karanjohar (sic)."

When asked when they will do a film together, Vicky Kaushal said during a media interaction, "I hope that Katrina and I will be seen in a film soon. We are also looking for such a story, but we do not want to do a film that is made just by taking us together. Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story, only then will it be fun. We are waiting and we are not in any hurry for this."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.