The Many Moods Of Bad Newz Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk. Courtesy Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: NehaDhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who played Triptii Dimri's maasi-cum-psychotherapist in Anand Tiwai's Bad Newz, shared some fun-filled BTS pictures from the set. The pictures feature the lead cast namely Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and director Anand Tiwari. There's an in-flight picture in which Neha and Vicky can be seen goofing around. Neha, dressed as her part, can be seen posing with Triptii in one click. Sharing the images, Neha Dhupia wrote, "The many moods of #badnewz .... For the real footage it's at a theatre near you." Take a look:

Ahead of the release of Bad Newz, Karan Johar shared a reel on his Instagram stories in which his son Yash can be seen acing the signature step from the viral song Tauba Tauba. Karan Johar can be heard asking Yash to show the moves and he bursts into laughter after his performance. Sharing the reel on Instagram stories, Karan Johar dropped a heart emoji. ICYDK, Tauba Tauba is a song from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film Bad Newz, backed by Dharma Productions. Vicky Kaushal set the Internet on fire with his killer moves to the song. Take a look at what Karan Johar posted here:

Bad Newz opened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is probably the director's way of letting on that Bad Newz does not intend to be anything more than that - a light snack, part sweet, part sour, rather than a full wholesome meal with a wider range of flavours. That isn't a problem. Who minds a little fun, froth and flippancy? It is the absence of genuine crackle in the average, single-note confection that Bad Newz is that does the film in."