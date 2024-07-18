Viral: Just Karan Johar's Son Yash Acing Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba Moves

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Ahead of the release of Bad Newz, Karan Johar has been keeping the buzz alive. The director-producer shared a reel on his Instagram stories in which his son Yash can be seen acing the signature step from the viral song Tauba Tauba. Karan Johar can be heard asking Yash to show the moves and he bursts into laughter after his performance. Sharing the reel on Instagram stories, Karan Johar dropped a heart emoji. ICYDK, Tauba Tauba is a song from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film Bad Newz, backed by Dharma Productions. Vicky Kaushal set the Internet on fire with his killer moves to the song. Take a look at what Karan Johar posted here:

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Vicky Kaushal has been receiving shout outs from friends and colleagues for his performance in the song. Vicky Kaushal shared the music video of the song on Instagram. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Well done man. Love the style." Vicky, who is an ardent Hrithik Roshan fan, replied to his comment, "I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me Sir!!" and shared a series of emojis. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and others commented on the video. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "You have killed it smashed it murdered it." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Tussi great ho!" Take a look:

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.