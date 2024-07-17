Watch: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk In 'Multiverse Of Kalesh'

Vicky shared this image. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are promoting their film Bad Newz with funny reels. On Wednesday, Vicky shared a reel featuring himself, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The reel features Vicky offering a chocolate to Triptii. In return, Triptii offers him a bottle of water. After drinking, Vicky dies. Ammy Virk enters the scene. Wait, picture abhi baki hai (the film doesn't end here). As soon as Triptii accomapanies Ammy, she slips into unconsciousness. The reel ends with Vicky and Ammy walking straight with their swag on their sleeves. To know who stabbed whom, you have to watch the reel. Sharing the reel, Vicky captioned it, "#BadNewz - Multiverse of Kalesh!!! In cinemas near you THIS FRIDAY... Book your tickets now." Take a look:

Meanwhile, at a Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal addressed the pregnancy rumours about his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the actor can be heard saying that the rumours are not true. He added, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge [Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you.]."

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, will be released on July 19. It's the sequel of the hit film Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor.