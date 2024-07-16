Love Actually: To Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday, A Wish From Husband Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

For Katrina Kaif's 41st birthday, Vicky Kaushal handpicked the best set of pictures to wish his wife. The first picture in the carousel post happens to be from Katrina's birthday celebrations. The slide also had clicks of the star couple praying together, chilling on a beach and glimpses from their pizza dinner date. Not to mention another adorable photo of them twinning and winning and a picture from their wedding festivities. "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love," Vicky Kaushal wrote. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

See the post shared by Vicky Kaushal here:

Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the promotions of Bad Newz, during a recent event, reacted to Katrina's pregnancy rumours and he said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge [Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)."

On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."