Vicky Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours: 'Jab Good News Ayega To...'

Vicky Kaushal has finally addressed the pregnancy rumours about his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. During the promotion of his upcoming film Bad Newz in Delhi, Vicky stated that there is “no truth” to the rumours, reported news agency ANI. "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge [Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you.],” he was quoted as saying.

At the same promotional event, Vicky Kaushal also talked about Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday, which is on Tuesday, July 16. He said, "It's a special day, I will rush back to celebrate her birthday, so the idea is to spend quality time. Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai. [I have been busy promoting my film since a while now] and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together.”

A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal recounted his first Karwa Chauth with Katrina Kaif. He mentioned that his wife is a “Google Queen.” Vicky told Film Companion, “I am okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions and all that, so being an actor helps. But she [Katrina Kaif] is a Google queen. She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon.”

Vicky Kaushal added how he tried to explain to Katrina Kaif that the moon doesn't follow Google. He said, "Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds.”

“There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn't come.' I said it's not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry',” the actor concluded.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bad Newz also features Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The film directed by Anand Tiwari will be released on July 19.