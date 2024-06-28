Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal And Ammy Virk Gear Up For 'Baap Of All Wars'. Bonus - Triptii Dimri

A still from the film.(courtesy: triptii_dimri)

The much-anticipated trailer of Bad Newz is out and it leaves no stone unturned in tickling viewers' funny bones. Opening with a perplexed Triptii Dimri facing Neha Dhupia's probing question about the father of her unborn child, the trailer sets a curious tone. The suggestion of a paternity test hangs in the air as scenes unfold, showcasing Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's romance.

A major plot twist unfolds as it is revealed that due to a mix-up in timelines, Triptii is unaware of the identity of her child's father. The doctor later shocks everyone by declaring it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence and reveals that both Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are the fathers of Triptii's unborn child.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the film promises to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions. The film will hit theatres on July 19.

ICYDK: The film is the latest offering by the makers of Good Newz, which will be released in 2019. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The storyline revolves around two couples, who visit the same hospital for IVF treatment and since both the couples share the last name, they end up being trapped in a comedy of errors after the hospital staff's mix-up.