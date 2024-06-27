Bad Newz Posters: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk's 'Triple Dose' Of Fun

Image Instagrammed by Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: VickyKausal)

For all Vicky Kaushal fans out there, we have some amazing news in store for you. Of course, we are going to talk about his upcoming film Bad Newz. The actor has shared some new posters and said that the trailer will be released on Friday, June 28. Excited, already? Sharing the posters, Vicky Kaushal said, “Yeh one in a million nahi... one in a billion hai! Get ready for this rare comedy inspired by true events! #BadNewz TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!In cinemas 19th July!” In the posters, we get a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. In the first one, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Ammy staring at each other. A pregnant Triptii is seen sitting in the middle of them. The text attached to the poster read, “Aap dono hi baap hai.”

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film has been jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. It will be released on July 19. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

Before this, Vicky Kaushal shared a montage featuring himself and Ammy Virk on Instagram. He said that fans should get ready for the “baap of all wars.” The note attached to the post read, “Get ready for the Dhamakedaar showdown! Just 2 days until the ultimate entertainment will hit you! #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July.”

The film is the latest offering by the makers of Good Newz, which will be released in 2019. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The storyline revolves around two couples, who visit the same hospital for IVF treatment and since both the couples share the last name, they end up being trapped in a comedy of errors after the hospital staff's mix-up.

Bad Newz marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.