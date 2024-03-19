Bad Newz New Posters: Triptii Dimri With Vicky Kaushal And Ammy Virk - Double Trouble

A still from the poster.(courtesy: triptii_dimri)

Dharma Productions' shared details on its new project titled Bad Newz, which stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. On Monday, the makers shared a motion poster featuring the film's lead cast and they captioned it, "Breaking news: it's Bad Newz! You aren't ready for this...because neither were we! #iykyk Bad Newz. in cinemas, 19th July 2024." Meanwhile, a series of other new posters were shared, accompanied by the caption, "The good news? It's an epic saga of twists and turns...overall it's #BadNewz! In cinemas on 19th July 2024."

Check out the poster of the film here:

Check out the motion poster here:

Ahead of the posters' release, the makers and the film's cast teased their fans with a video on Instagram. "In a world full of news - we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first - good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below," read the caption on the video.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

Previously, Dharma Productions backed the 2019 project titled Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film showcased the stories of two couples, who visit the same hospital for the IVF treatment and since both the couples share the last name, they end up being trapped in a comedy of errors after the hospital staff's mix-up. The film was a box office hit.