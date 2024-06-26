Bad Newz Poster: Vicky Kaushal And Ammy Virk's Epic Showdown

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a still from the film. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

These new posters of Bad Newz are making the wait for the film so difficult. The brand new poster of the film features Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a face-off of sorts. The film's lead actress Triptii Dimri is MIA from the new poster. The text on the motion poster flashes "The baap of all wars." The makers also revealed that the trailer of the film will release on Friday. Vicky Kaushal captioned the post, "Get ready for the dhamakedaar showdown! Just 2 days until the ultimate entertainment will hit you! #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July."

Check out the new poster here:

Earlier this week, the maker introduced us to the "trio-uble makers." Vicky Kaushal stars as Akhil Chadha. Triptii Dimri plays the role of Saloni and Ammy Virk plays the role of Gurbir.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

Previously, Dharma Productions backed the 2019 project titled Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film showcased the stories of two couples, who visit the same hospital for the IVF treatment and since both the couples share the last name, they end up being trapped in a comedy of errors after the hospital staff's mix-up. The film was a box office hit.