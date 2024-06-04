Vicky Kaushal Sports New Hair Style: 'Bole Toh Ekdum Chaava', Writes Stylist

Image instagrammed by Aalim Hakim. (courtesy: AalimHakim)

Vicky Kaushal has got a fresh new haircut. His hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a few images on his Instagram feed. In the first image, Vicky can be seen sporting an intense look. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and stylish shades. In the second image, Vicky can be seen posing while his hair stylist clicks a picture of him. Sharing the images, Aalim Hakim wrote, "Vicky Kaushal... Bole Toh Ekdum CHAAVA. For our Sauve & Macho @vickykaushal09. He added in his post, "Really enjoyed doing different hairstyles for Vicky on his long hair but Vicky being so versatile he always loves to have different looks and approach for anything new that he does. Here we gave him a Sharp, short with a lot of texture haircut. The best part about Vicky Kaushal's face is that he can pull off any hairstyle with ease." Take a look:

ICYMI, here's a video in which Vicky Kaushal can be seen posing outside the salon with Aalim Hakim. As soon as he stepped out, Vicky Kaushal was flooded with selfie requests.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birhday in London with wife Katrina Kaif in May. Katrina Kaif uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first two frames, Vicky, dressed in a white T-shirt, can be seen seated by a window. The last slide is from the intimate birthday celebration. The actor is seen sitting at the table and smiling for the camera. Don't miss the birthday cake. In her caption, Katrina simply used white heart and cake emojis. Take a look at Katrina's post here:

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Chhava. Laxman Utekar's Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marks the first collaboration between actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.