Take A Close Look At This Video: You'll See Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Walking Together In London

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in London and we have a proof. A video was posted on X in which Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen walking on the streets of London. Vicky and Katrina can be seen dressed in their winter best. Vicky can be seen escorting Katrina as they walk on a pavement. The caption accompanying the video read, "The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday." Take a look at the video here:

Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16. Katrina Kaif uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first two frames, Vicky, dressed in a white T-shirt, is sitting by a window. The last slide is from the intimate birthday celebration. The actor is seen sitting at the table and smiling for the camera. Don't miss the birthday cake. In her caption, Katrina simply used white heart and cake emojis. Take a look at Katrina's post here:

In February this year, Vicky Kaushal talked about how things evolve after getting married. In a chat with GQ, the actor said, "You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective-it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the 'us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in projects such as Chhaava, Bad Newz, and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.