Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal's Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Trailer: 'Just Magic'

The images were shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

The long-awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming original series, Heeramandi, was dropped on Tuesday. Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's venture into the realm of web series, promising viewers an immersive experience like never before. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, Heeramandi unravels the intricate power dynamics between the revered 'tawaifs' and the influential 'nawabs' who visit their palaces. Amidst the fervour of the burgeoning freedom movement, even the women of Heeramandi find themselves entangled in the winds of change. The trailer impressed audiences, including actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Alia and Vicky gave a shoutout to the film's trailer and expressed their admiration.

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ufffff! Just magic!!". Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, praised the series' world-building and drama. He wrote, "How stunning is this! The world building, the drama… top notch!!"

Coming back to the trailer, Manisha Koirala plays the role of the matriarch overseeing the palace, where women are groomed in the art of enticing men through dance and singing. Sonakshi Sinha embodies the spirit of rebellion, striving to carve her own path amid societal constraints. Aditi Rao Hydari's character emerges as a pivotal figure in the freedom struggle, leading a spirited revolt against oppression.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already announced his next cinematic venture, Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.