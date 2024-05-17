Pics From Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations, Shared By Wife Katrina Kaif

Katrina posted this photo of Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

First, let us wish a belated happy birthday to Vicky Kaushal. The actor turned 36 on Thursday, May 16. To mark this special occasion, Vicky's wife, actress Katrina Kaif, uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first two frames, Vicky, dressed in a white T-shirt, is sitting by a window. The last slide is from the intimate birthday celebration. The actor is seen sitting at the table and smiling for the camera. Don't miss the birthday cake, please. It's a cheesecake with strawberry sauce, a tiny candle with a happy birthday message. In her caption, Katrina simply used white heart and cake emojis. Naturally, the comments section of Katrina Kaif's post was flooded with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities. Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy Birthday, Vicky.” Saba Pataudi also wished him a very “happy birthday.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set couple goals like no other. The duo got married in December 2021. In February this year, Vicky Kaushal talked about how things evolve after getting married. In a chat with GQ, the actor said, “You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the ‘us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”

Sharing how living with Katrina Kaif is “the best feeling”, Vicky Kaushal added, “Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there's nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You're just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her (Katrina Kaif), that's what happens. I don't feel like rushing anywhere. It's simply the best feeling.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in projects such as Chhaava, Bad Newz, and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.