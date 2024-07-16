Watch: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk's Fun-Filled Ride In Delhi Metro

Vicky, Triptii and Ammy pictured inside Delhi metro. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)

Please don't disturb Vicky Kaushal. The actor is super busy with the promotional campaign of his upcoming film Bad Newz. Latest stop: Delhi. Vicky Kaushal is joined by his co-stars Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri. From meet-and-greet sessions with fans to enjoying yummy treats at Moolchand Parantha, team Bad Newz is having a great time in the national capital. Oh, and, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii and Ammy Virk also opted for Delhi metro. A video featuring the trio has surfaced online. Here, they are seen having a fun conversation inside the train. Don't miss the reaction of the commuters. The video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi.

Meanwhile, at a Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal addressed the pregnancy rumours about his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the actor can be heard saying that the rumours are not true. He added, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge [Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you.].”



Vicky Kaushal also revealed Katrina Kaif's birthday plans. The actress turns 41 today. He said, "It's a special day, I will rush back to celebrate her birthday, so the idea is to spend quality time. Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai. [I have been busy promoting my film for a while now] and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together.”

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, will be released on July 19.