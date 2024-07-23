Harleen Sethi On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend: 'Have A Problem With Identifying Myself...'

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi in a throwback picture. (courtesy: HarleenSethi)

Harleen Sethi, who once dated Vicky Kaushal, opened up about her past relationship in an interview with Filmygyan. Harleen Sethi is currently single and she is looking for "Mr. Right." However, the Kohrra actor said she doesn't have any grudge against the past. Talking about her past relationship, Harleen said, "I think you are a product of all the experiences you've had in your life. So it is very important to be grateful to everything, and everybody who has come into your life and given you some experiences and some lessons. So I am grateful for it all. But, there is no point holding on to something. Everybody has their own journey and that ship has sailed. So let it sail, let it sail beautiful, and you surf. You have your own journey." Harleen and Vicky dated in the early 2019 and eventually they parted ways.

Harleen Sethi doesn't want to be called someone's ex. Asserting her choice for individuality, Harleen said, "I call myself a general and I don't even recognize myself only as an actor. I am all of it: I am an actor, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a confident woman, I am a fearless woman or I am a scared woman. It's 'I am'... that's what I need." She added, "My Instagram bio has two words, 'I Am'...aage kuch nahin hai...(It doesn't have anything beyond that). I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything."

Talking about her present relationship status, Harleen said, "I am happy in the space I am right now. I think I am still waiting for 'the one.' But I think love is a beautiful thing, it is a beautiful feeling and in general, I just operate out of love. So it doesn't have to be for 'the one'. Generally, just operate out of love, romantic love has to happen, has to happen," she said.

Harleen Sethi acted in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Kohrra. She was last seen in the series Bad Cop alongside Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah.