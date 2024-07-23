When Will Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Do A Film Together? Bad Newz Actor Reacts

Vicky shared this image. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. However, the couple haven't appeared in a film together till date. When asked when they will do a film together, Vicky Kaushal said during a media interaction, "I hope that Katrina and I will be seen in a film soon. We are also looking for such a story, but we do not want to do a film that is made just by taking us together. Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story, only then will it be fun. We are waiting and we are not in any hurry for this."

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Bad Newz released in theatres last Friday. After watching the film at the special screening, Katrina Kaif wrote an appreciation note on social media. It read, "And it's hereeee! Just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry. @vickykaushal09 is u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @amy_virk official loved you @tripti dimri you are just Congratulations to @bindraa.mritpal @karanjohar (sic)."

A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal wished wife Katrina Kaif happy birthday with a heart-melting post. Sharing pictures from their dinner dates, vacations and cosy time spent together, Vicky wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love." Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.