Katrina Kaif On Bad Newz: 'Vicky Kaushal, You Always Amaze Me, Triptii Dimri You Are Just...'

Vicky, Triptii and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, hit the screens on Friday. After the film's release, Katrina Kaif shared her review of the film and she wrote in an Instagram story, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... Vicky Kaushal you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on screen. Ammy Virk, just loved you in every scene. Triptii Dimri you are just (star eyed emoji) Congratulations to Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anandn Tiwari, Karan Johar."

Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif was husband Vicky Kaushal's plus one at his film screening in Mumbai. The star couple happily posed for the lensmen stationed at the venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking of the film Bad Newz, it opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Bad Newz, Dharma Productions' follow-up to the far more perky (if not more quirky) Good Newwz(2019), which hinged on a couple of in-vitro fertilizations gone wrong, relies on Vicky Kaushal to pull it out of the fire. The lead actor gives the role of a brash and rash West Delhi momma's boy his all when a bit of temperance would have stood him in better stead."