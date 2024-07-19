Celeb Roll Call At Bad Newz Screening: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit And Others

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at screening.

Just a day before the film's release, the makers of Bad Newz hosted a special screening of the film on Thursday night in Mumbai. Bad Newz stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The screening of the film was a star-studded affair. Vicky Kaushal's plus one at the screening was his wife Katrina Kaif. The star couple happily posed for the lensmen stationed at the venue. Other guests at the screening included Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh and Nimrat Kaur.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pictured together at the screening.

Bad Newz stars Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia wouldn't have missed their film's screening for the world.

Madhuri Dixit also watched the film last night.

Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty were also pictured at the film's premiere.

The film's director Anand Tiwari photographed at the film's screening.

Other attendees at the Bad Newz screening included Ishaan Khatter, Nimrat Kaur.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani happily posed together at the screening of the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky's dad and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal, also attended the screening and he shared a special post. "By God's grace, Vicky puttar's film releasing today. Feeling proud and blessed," he wrote.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film released in theatres on July 19.