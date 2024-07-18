Bad Newz Advance Booking: The Day 1 Status Of Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri's Film

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz will open in theatres on July 19. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. Bad Newz has been directed by Anand Tiwari. Now, we want you to focus on the advance booking numbers for the film. As per a report by Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1.03 crore. The report also added that over 36,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day across India. Bad Newz has been jointly backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari under the banners of Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

The makers announced Bad Newz advance bookings earlier this week with a super cool video. The note attached to it read, “THE WAIT IS OVER! No ‘compro' when it comes to watching the first day, first show - advance bookings are now open!”

Recently, Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working with Anand Tiwari. "I want to thank Anand sir from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with the film because you haven't seen me do comedy at that level. It was difficult for me, especially with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, as they are very talented and their comic timing is very good. It was difficult, but it was a good learning experience. I think in life, I would want to do different roles such as action, drama, comedy, and everything that is offered," Triptii said.

Talking about the genre of the film, Triptii Dimri said, “I have always done a lot of films in the drama genre, but I feel that as an actor, it is really important to keep doing different things and keep challenging yourself. I have found comedy a little difficult since the beginning." She added, "So, in a way, it was really good for me."

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.