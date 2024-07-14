Bad Newz Song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam: Vicky Kaushal And Ammy Virk's Tug Of War To Win Triptii Dimri's Favour

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Another day, another update about Anand Tiwari's film, Bad Newz. Now, the makers have released a new song — featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri. It is a reprised version of the iconic song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Shah Rukh Khan's film Duplicate. The 1998 movie also featured Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla. In the new rendition, the video showcases a competition between “Mehboob” Vicky Kaushal and “Sanam” Ammy Virk. From playing beachside games to eating spicy pani puri, doing yoga, and planning dates, the two do everything to win the heart of the mother [Triptii] of their child. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Mehboob vs Sanam just got real!!! #MereMehboobMereSanam SONG OUT NOW!”

Earlier, the makers of Bad Newz dropped the songTauba Tauba, which became an instant hit. Karan Aujla's vocals and Vicky Kaushal's energetic steps truly wowed millions of people. Not only fans but Vicky Kaushal's industry colleagues have also showered praise on the actor for his killer moves.

Reacting to the video shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Well done man. Love the style." Vicky Kaushal, who is also a fan of Hrithik Roshan, responded, "I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me, Sir!!" and dropped a series of emojis. In addition to Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra have given a shout out in the comments section. Janhvi Kapoor said, "You have killed it smashed it murdered it." Sanya Malhotra commented, "Tussi great ho!"

Check it out:

Bad Newz will hit the big screens on July 19. The movie has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari under the banners of Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Bad Newz is from the makers of Good Newwz. The 2019 film, directed by Raj Mehta, featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.